Tadpole Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,529.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $1,529.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $8.72 or 0.00017948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08258035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00081133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.16 or 0.99862723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.