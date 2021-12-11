Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.52. Tantech shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 7,959,396 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tantech by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 266,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

