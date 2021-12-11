TCW Group Inc. Has $150.08 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $150,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

