TCW Group Inc. Sells 29,421 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 0.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ASML worth $208,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $781.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $798.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $451.84 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

