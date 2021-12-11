Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 3,911,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $890.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

