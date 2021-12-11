Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. 3,911,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

