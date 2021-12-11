Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stock Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Telefónica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telefónica by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Telefónica by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 101,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.22 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

