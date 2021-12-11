Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

TELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.20 on Friday. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

