Ternium (NYSE:TX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.86.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after buying an additional 109,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 53.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 525,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ternium by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after acquiring an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 18.4% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 163,629 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.