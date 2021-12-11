Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.42. 169,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

About Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

