Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSCDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.33%.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

