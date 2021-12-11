Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 124,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $196.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.98. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

