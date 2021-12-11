Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,155 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $42,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.41 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

