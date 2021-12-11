The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,014.25

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,014.25 ($13.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,000.25 ($13.26). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.42), with a volume of 76,309 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,012.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,026.89. The company has a market capitalization of £947.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 991 ($13.14) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($32,853.73).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

