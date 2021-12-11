The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $177.65 Average PT from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 794,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,159. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

