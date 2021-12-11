The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $883.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 297.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 399,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 299,102 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

