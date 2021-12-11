The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.81.

AAPL opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.96. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 65,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 608,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $104,165,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 472,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $66,876,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $8,143,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

