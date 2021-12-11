The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,045.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,817.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,642.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

