The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 51 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.38.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.