The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $95.23 Average PT from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. 2,385,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,569. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

