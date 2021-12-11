The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,026. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

