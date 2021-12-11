THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

THKLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of THK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

THKLY opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 602.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

