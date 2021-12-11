Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.81 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

ADSK opened at $269.00 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

