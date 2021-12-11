Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after buying an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 457,783 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 529,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after buying an additional 450,341 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

