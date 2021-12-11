Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $41.09 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

