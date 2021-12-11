Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 44,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

