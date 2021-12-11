Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas Sells 27,656 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.62 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $483.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.