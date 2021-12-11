Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $26,000 Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

