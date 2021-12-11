Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $34,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $50.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

