Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

TMP stock opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

