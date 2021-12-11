Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

