Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWN stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

