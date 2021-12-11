Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hologic by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Hologic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Hologic by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,986,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

