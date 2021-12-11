Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

