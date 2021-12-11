Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.28 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

