Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,466,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $139.29 and a 1 year high of $188.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

