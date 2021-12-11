Traders Purchase Large Volume of Viant Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,013 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,938% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

DSP opened at $9.41 on Friday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.