Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Real Brokerage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

