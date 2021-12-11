Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. 394,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,858. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0568 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

