TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $460.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $334.08 and a 52 week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

