Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.