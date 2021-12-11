Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.07.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

