Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 12,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

