TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.37.

TSP opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,181.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,437,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

