Tutti Frutti (TFF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,420.12

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $51,420.12 and approximately $854.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tutti Frutti alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tutti Frutti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutti Frutti and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.