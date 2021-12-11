Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has $103.14 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49,069 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 5.5% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $103,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after buying an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.50 and its 200-day moving average is $615.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

