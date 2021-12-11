U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.77 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

