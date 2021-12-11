U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $57.77 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

