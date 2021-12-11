UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €280.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

Volkswagen stock opened at €180.34 ($202.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is €187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €201.53. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

