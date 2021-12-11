UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,409 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,087,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

